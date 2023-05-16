May 16, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the BJP has accepted the people’s mandate and will work as a responsible opposition in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on May 16, she said victory and loss in elections are common.

When asked about the tug-of-war between former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for the post of CM, she said, “I don’t want to comment on the internal matter of the Congress. Their leaders will handle (the tussle over the CM’s post).”

When asked the reasons for defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections, Ms Karandlaje said the BJP government had delivered all benefits to the people. Around 90% of the benefits of the Centre were made available to the people. All schemes and programmes had been implemented, transferring the benefits directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Rozgar Melas across India

On the unemployment problem in India, the Minister said the Centre has taken all necessary steps to address the issue. On May 16, 71,000 job letters were being distributed to unemployed youth simultaneously across India. All vacant posts in the Central Government were being filled up, and the departments and ministries were also being focused towards achieving excellence in all the fields and realizing the larger dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Vacancies in the Central Government are being filled up after the BJP came to power. There were a lot of vacancies in various departments. The government had informally started giving appointment letters, and now Rozgar Melas are being organised to distribute job letters to the youth simultaneously in the country,” Ms Karandlaje explained.

The Minister said the Centre is identifying new jobs, and all vacant posts will be filled at the earliest. The State Government too had been asked to fill up vacancies in various department to address the problem of unemployment.

Speech and hearing institute creating job opportunities for its graduates

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute in the field of speech and hearing under the Government of India, is creating job opportunities for its graduates by expanding its outreach centres within and outside Karnataka.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela (employment fair) organised by the government of India, at the AIISH campus in Mysuru, he said, “AIISH has opened an outreach centre in Kodagu and Mangaluru, and more such centres are in the offing. This will create jobs for its graduates. Opportunities are being created for future generations.”

He recalled the Centre’s contribution of ₹155 crore for developing the AIISH into a centre of eminence. The foundation stone for the centre was laid when Dr Harshavardhan was the Union Health Minister. BJP national president J.P. Nadda had visited the campus when he was the Health Minister in the NDA government.

A few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the centre through video conferencing during a programme at the Maharaja College ground in Mysuru, the MP said.