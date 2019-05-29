Will wait for Cong.-JDS govt to collapse on its own: Yeddyurappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party would wait for the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka to collapse on its own due to its infighting, state party chief B.S. Yeddyurappa said Wednesday.

Hitting out at the ruling alliance for creating an “atmosphere of confusion”, the former Chief Minister asked them to perform or “resign and go home”.

“We don’t have any feeling that we have to go for elections. It is certain that they (Congress and JDS) will go home fighting each other. We will wait. We are 105 (MLAs), we are ready to wait,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said “Our legislators also feel that the government will fall because of their infighting and let’s wait. There is no need to talk about dissolving the assembly or anything else.”

“Let them (Congress-JDS) work efficiently or resign and go home. Instead of that by creating an atmosphere of confusion and loot they are indulging in, they cannot be forgiven,” he added.

Boasting about the BJP’s performance in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Yeddyurappa had said on Tuesday it would be “better” if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state dissolves the assembly and goes for fresh polls.

With the Congress-JD(S) alliance suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha polls, managing to win one seat each, and growing disgruntlement within the parties blaming the partnership for their “worst-ever” performance, coalition leaders fear that BJP may poach its MLAs.

The BJP had won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and an independent candidate supported by it in Mandya.

The saffron party had predicted the collapse of the coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the Lok Sabha poll results, claiming that 20 Congress MLAs were unhappy and may take “a decision” anytime.