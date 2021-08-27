Will urge CM to lift weekend lockdown in Mysuru: Minister

MYSURU

27 August 2021 19:07 IST

Amidst the demand from traders for revoking weekend lockdown curbs in Mysuru, Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts ST. Somashekar on Friday said he would request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for lifting weekend restrictions in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

“I’m going to Bengaluru on Friday evening to meet the Chief Minister who has returned from New Delhi. I will urge him to consider lifting the curbs as the pandemic is under control in the two districts,” he told reporters at Suttur near here.

The Minister said the test positivity rate (TPR) in both the districts was less than one per cent and therefore he would request the CM to consider withdrawing the curbs.

Last weekend, the trading community in Mysuru had protested against the weekend lockdown by staging a silent demonstration in front of shops on D. Devaraj Urs Road wearing black clothes. They had earlier threatened to violate the lockdown rules but dropped the idea on the assurance from the Minister.

The traders had submitted a memorandum to Mr. Bommai, when he was in Mysuru recently, for lifting the weekend lockdown. However, their appeal was turned down.

Mysuru on Thursday reported 98 cases and three deaths. The active cases stand at 1,048.