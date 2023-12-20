Will urge CM to announce special package for H.D. Kote: Minister

December 20, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Wednesday said a special package will be sought for H.D. Kote that has the highest poverty rate for the complete development of the backward taluk. The proposal recommending special funding for the taluk will be made to the Chief Minister soon, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the taluk level officials’ meeting and the Janata Darshan in H.D. Kote, he said measures will also be initiated from the Department of Social Welfare for the overall improvement in the living conditions of the people.

“I will bring to the notice of the government the backwardness of the taluk and why it deserved a special package with a special funding for its development. Irrigation and other projects will also be discussed and measures will be taken after discussing with the MLA Anil Chikkamadu,” the Minister said.

He said those living on the forest fringes are lacking basic facilities. Construction works are incomplete. “I am aware of the problems in the taluk. In the last Congress government, the hospital, roads and bridges had been developed. Yet, more development works are necessary in the taluk.”

In order to address the human-animal conflict, the Deputy Commissioner has asked for setting up a taluk task force. The forest and the revenue officers have to work with coordination and respond to the problems highlighted by the farmers and tribals, he advised.

In his speech, the MLA said more rail barricades have to be put up on the forest borders to address the human-animal conflict.

On the occasion, the Minister received grievances from the public and directed the officers to address them.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officials were present.

