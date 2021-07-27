Will there be a purge of seniors from the Karnataka government?

With the resignation of B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP circles are abuzz about the possibility that the high command will go for a purge of senior Ministers and effect a “generation change” in the government. A recent audio clip, allegedly of BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel — which he has vehemently denied — indicated that “seniors such as Jagadish Shettar and K.S. Eshwarappa and their teams” would be removed.

“With ‘Operation Kamala’ and the induction of several defectors during both tenures, our cadre has been starved of opportunities. With several seniors occupying key positions in both governments, we have not been able to provide opportunities for other deserving youngsters. This is unsustainable. So it may not be just Yediyurappa retiring this time, but several others as well,” said a senior party functionary.

Another leader said the party was looking at the next two decades and wanted to build a new leadership base in the State. “With the next Chief Minister likely to be in his or her 50s, many seniors may also find it embarrassing to work under them. A similar generation shift is under way in both the Congress and the JD(S), and we need to respond.”

Only Govind Karjol may survive being axed as he is the only senior leader of stature from the key Dalit community, sources said. Mr. Eshwarappa had recently indicated that he would not be surprised if such a shift happened. “I am 72 years old now and if the party asks me to go, I will relinquish office gladly,” he had said.