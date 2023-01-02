‘Will the Centre bear the escalated cost of Mahadayi project?’

January 02, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday sought to know from the Union government whether it will bear the cost of the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project which has escalated to ₹1,600 crore from ₹93 crore because of what he said delay caused by the BJP-led dispensation.

Addressing a large crowd at the Mahadayi Jala Jana Andolana at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah held BJP leaders responsible for the delay in the execution of the project envisaged by the Congress when it was in power.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that although the verdict of the Mahaday Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) came in 2018, the award was not notified by the BJP-led Union government until Karnataka filed an interlocutory application seeking publication. And, although it was notified in 2020, the BJP government in the State did not do anything to get clearances.

“For the last two years and 10 months BJP leaders were sleeping. Why were you sleeping over the matter? Aren’t you ashamed?” he asked the BJP leaders.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that when he led an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Mahadayi issue, the BJP leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa and Pralhad Joshi, and others went inside to hold secret talks with Mr. Modi to advise him against intervening in the matter and convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the riparian States.

He said that people have come to know about the lies being told to them with a few months left for elections and the time has come to uproot the BJP government and bring the Congress back to power as it is a party which takes people of all faiths together.

“While the BJP believes in dividing people over religion, the Congress believes in uniting the people and that’s why Rahul Gandhi has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress is a party which believes that people of all faiths are one,” he said.

He said that the Congress is committed to implementing the Mahadayi project and it will complete it within two years after it comes to power.

Earlier, the former Minister H.K. Patil, during whose tenure as Irrigation Minister the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project was envisaged and various clearances were secured, asked the BJP leaders, was it not the then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee who kept in abeyance the permission given for the project.

He also sought to know why Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai failed to call an all-party meeting when the clearance for the DPR was given as mentioned by the BJP leaders. And, why 25 BJP MPs are silent about seeking the State’s rightful share of water from Mr. Modi.

He also questioned the silence of the BJP government over non publication of the award on the Krishna river waters although it was announced in 2010. He said that the large gathering for the convention in Hubballi is the answer to the lies of the BJP leaders.