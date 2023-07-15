Will term of Jayadeva director be extended?

July 15, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the term of C.N. Manjunath, incumbent director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, ending on July 19, the institute’s Governing Council will meet on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told The Hindu on Saturday that a decision on his extension or appointment of a new director will be taken at the meeting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Governing Council, is likely to attend the meeting.

“If the Governing Council decides on appointing a new director, we will call for applications and follow the due process of selection,” he said. The State government had extended the tenure of Dr. Manjunath as director of the institute by one year in July 2022. The extension was done after several elected representatives and employees of Jayadeva institute had submitted a memorandum seeking his extension to the then Chief Minister.

Kalaburgi project

Sources said the government may consider extending his tenure till the completion of the 371-bed new Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi. Work on the project, that is funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, is likely to be completed in six to eight months. In all probability, the new hospitals should become functional by January next year, according to officials.

Once commissioned, the new Kalaburagi hospital will cater to cardiac patients of six districts - Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, and Ballari. The existing facility housed in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences has 130 beds and is not adequately equipped to meet the growing number of cardiac patients in that region.

