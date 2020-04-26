Will talk to banks to restructure educational loans: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday assured students from Karnataka studying in other countries that he would speak to the bank authorities to restructure educational loans availed by them.

His assurance came during his online interaction with a group of Kannadigas in the U.K. When Sharavana Gurumurthy pointed out that several Kannadiga students, who have availed educational loan to study in the U.K., are in deep trouble currently due to COVID-19, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he will speak to the bank authorities to convince them about the need to restructure the loan once the situation turns normal.

Urging Kannadigas in the U.K. not to be anxious over their parents or elders living in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said that in case of any need, the helplines can be contacted. His attention was drawn by the Kannadigas to those who are stuck in the U.K. as international flights have been cancelled. In response, he said the State government will coordinate with the Centre to bring Kannadigas home once the flights resume. The Chief Minister also interacted with U.K. Minister of State for Justice Robert Buckland, who appreciated measures taken up in Karnataka to contain the spread of virus, and also explained the measures taken in the U.K. Explaining the measures, he said that in the coming days, economic activities will be opened in phases, and maintaining food and essential commodities supply chain was important to ensure no one went hungry. A statement from the CMO said Mr. Buckland expressed happiness that the virus had not spread to rural areas of Karnataka.