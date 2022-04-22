Will take stern action against rioters: Pralhad Joshi

The police are conducting thorough investigation into the recent violence in Hubballi and those involved in rioting will not be spared, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi has said.

He was speaking with reporters in Raichur on Friday.

Mr. Joshi said that initial reports revealed that the culprits had an intention to conduct similar violence that had happened in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli in Bengaluru. “The police were able to foiled the attempt and control the situation. The reports further revealed that the culprits had also planned to plan to kill policemen,” he said.

He attacked Congress leaders for appeasing and supporting the attackers and asked why the Congress was backing fanatics whenever they were arrested for violence.

The Union Minister indirectly agreed about coal shortage and said there is no huge shortage as claimed by the Congress. “Action has been taken to store the required coal to produce power in power generation units in the State,” he said. The demand in power has increased from 3.2 billion units to 4 billion units in the country. Therefore, obviously, the demand for coal has been increased. According to norms, coal should to stocked for 17 days, but now there is a stock for 10 days as two million tonnes of coal is spent to generate power,” he said.

When asked about” bulldozer action” in the State, Mr. Joshi said it was implemented in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where Government properties were occupied illegally.