Will take seer’s letter seriously: Bommai

Seer had sought action against those who have brought disrespect to Kuvempu, State anthem

The row over insulting Jnanpith Award winner Kuvempu allegedly by chairman of the Textbook Review Committee Rohith Chakratheertha could be taking a serious turn with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday saying that the government was viewing the issue seriously.

“I have taken the letter written by Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamy seriously. I will discuss the issue with Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and take a decision,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here.

On Saturday, the seer had urged the government to take action under the cybercrime provisions against those who have brought disrespect to both the celebrated poet and the State anthem penned by the poet. He said that insulting the State anthem was equivalent to insulting the national anthem and violating the laws of the land.

Meanwhile, several civil society activists and progressive writers will be staging a dharna in front of the Namma Metro station, near the City Civil and Sessions Court here demanding the dissolution of the textbook review committee for insulting the State anthem and Kuvempu. They will be protesting against the alleged anti-Kannada stance taken by the committee. Among those participating in the protest include C.S. Dwarkanath and S.G. Siddaramaiah.