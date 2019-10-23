Will take police assault case to CM: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has promised to take the issue of 20 JD(S) workers being arrested and one of them being assaulted by the sub-inspector of town police station, to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to seek action against the officer.

He was addressing party workers outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yadgir after taking part in a symbolic protest outside the town police station on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mr. Gowda advised Sharanagowda Kandkur, JD(S) State youth wing secretary, who was holding a two-day protest, to stop further agitation. Mr. Kandkur has been demanding action against Bapugowda, PSI, for allegedly assaulting party worker Marthandappa Yargol for waving black flags and obstructing the vehicle of the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Yadgir. The JD(S) national president told Mr. Kandkur to focus on other issues and leave this incident to him.

Earlier, Mr. Kandkur said he would end his life outside the town police station if the government did not take action against Mr. Bapugowda within 48 hours.

Former Minister Bandappa Kashampur and Kalaburagi district JD(S) president Kedarlingayya Hiremath also warned that the State government may face the heat because of this incident and said that no Chief Minister had run the government by using police force.

DKS bail

Mr. Gowda expressed happiness over Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar getting bail. “I was pained when he was denied bail to attend his father’s anniversary,” he told mediapersons.