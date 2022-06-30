Will take action against Seetharam, Lakshminarayana, says Congress disciplinary panel chief

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee disciplinary action committee chairperson K. Rahman Khan on Thursday said notices would be issued to senior leader and former Minister M.R. Seetharam and the former MLC M.D. Lakshminarayana for publicly criticising functioning of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

“No one, irrespective of seniority, should speak badly of the party and internal matters publicly. I have noted remarks made by Mr. Seetharam and Mr. Lakshminarayana. Soon, notices will be issued to them asking why action should not be taken against them,” Mr. Khan, former Union Minister, told reporters here.

A few days ago, Mr. Seetharam had organised a programme with his loyalists and supporters where he lashed out at the State Congress leadership for the “injustice” he had faced. Congress MLA B.K. Sanghamesh and other party office-bearers had attended the meeting.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, the party’s OBC cell chairman, too criticised the functioning of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar and dubbed them as “unfit”.

“ Prima facie, it looks like an anti-party activity. Be it Mr. Seetharam or someone more senior, we will take disciplinary action,” Mr. Khan warned.

Mr. Khan said as the disciplinary action committee chairman he would issue notices to both the leaders and he was waiting for Mr. Shivakumar to return the city from New Delhi.