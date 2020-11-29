Karnataka

‘Will table Bill on love jihad’

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday that the State government would push for a Bill to curb “love jihad” in Karnataka in the next Legislative Assembly session.

Addressing a Gram Swaraj convention of the party on B.C. Road here, he said the government would also reintroduce the Bill to ban cow slaughter in the State.

BJP leaders in the State have been pushing for a law to put a stop to “conversions for the sake of marriage”. The party has also repeated spoken about banning cow slaughter.

