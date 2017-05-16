Will table anti-superstition Bill, says CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured a delegation of seers that the government would table the Bill on banning evil practices in Karnataka in the next session of the State legislature.

A delegation of 50 seers, led by Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami of Sri Nidumamidi Mutt, held a meeting with Mr. Siddaramaiah and demanded that the government introduce the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifices and Other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill.

The CM told the delegation that the government was not against the Bill. However, the Bill has run into rough weather on several occasions owing to differences among Ministers on some of its provisions.

The Bill is seen as a commitment made by the Chief Minister to rationalists, writers and activists fighting for a ban on superstitious practices.