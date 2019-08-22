Will submit report on Kodagu flood to Cabinet: Minister

A day after being inducted into the Yediyurappa Cabinet, Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited the flood-hit areas of Kodagu and interacted with the affected families. The victims poured out their difficulties to him and detailed the help they were expecting from the government.

Mr. Kumar visited Thora village in Virajpet taluk, which saw one of the worst landslips and witnessed the search operations for the missing persons who are feared buried alive under the debris.

The Minister also visited the Aiyappa Hill, a portion of which had developed a sizeable crack, forcing the authorities to move the residents to safer areas. The crack has been cemented as a temporary measure. A team from the Geological Survey of India recently visited the hill and suggested keeping the residents away until further instructions.

His visit extended to Kushalnagar, Nellahudikeri, Kumbaragundi, and Karadigodu, which were hit by flooding.

Mr. Kumar urged the families to relocate to places where houses will be constructed for them.

Mr. Kumar told presspersons later that a report would be submitted to the Cabinet after touring the affected areas.

The Minister said 12 districts were hit by floods in the State this year, leaving a trail of destruction and suffering for the people. People have lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and other assets in the devastation. Many houses had been damaged and the government was committed to providing them permanent housing.

Relief

The Minister said 190 houses had collapsed in the recent rain in Kodagu and all of them will be relocated. An immediate relief of ₹10,000 had been given to the affected families and the Central grant was expected soon since the Union Ministers for Finance and Home had conducted aerial survey of the affected areas recently.

District Secretary V. Anbu Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, and Superintendent of Police Suman D. Pennekar were present.