Will step out of palace to be with people: Yaduveer

April 14, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Sunday used the platform to silence people who had raised questions on whether he would function like a normal MP, if elected, as he was the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

“Some people have raised questions whether I will step out of the palace and comforts of the AC room to work for the people if I am elected as an MP. In the past, the Mysore kings also lived in palaces but worked for the welfare of the people being with them which is remembered even today. I can also work for everybody stepping out of the palace,” he said, while addressing the large crowds gathered at the Maharaja’s College Grounds here.

Mr. Modi addressed the gathering later amidst loud cheers from the crowds.

Before Mr. Modi’s entry to the stage, many leaders spoke and Mr. Wadiyar was one of them. The candidates for Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar were also present.

Appealing to the voters to bless him, Mr. Wadiyar promised that he would work like one in your family and would also participate in movements for public cause whenever required.

“I will feel happy to be with the people and serve them,” he said, asserting that the royalty would not come in the way of being with the people.

‘Strengthen PM’s hands’

While urging the voters to elect him to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi, he said he would follow in the footsteps of his ancestors in serving the people. “My work will give a reply to those who have raised questions.”

He said the BJP and JD (S) would work together to protect the culture of the land.

Modi’s dream

Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj sought an opportunity to work for the people and realise the dream of Mr. Modi of establishing a developed India.

Incumbent Prathap Simha, who also spoke, sought support to the NDA candidates in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar, and Hassan to make Mr. Modi Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Appeal back to Wadiyar

Mr. Simha narrated the work he did for the constituency in the last 10 years and urged the voters to support Mr. Wadiyar like they did for him in the past 10 years.

Mr. Simha said he would be with the party workers who strove for his success all these years.

Mandya MP Sumalatha urged the voters to ensure the NDA gets 400 seats this election to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi.