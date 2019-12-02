Karnataka

‘Will Siddaramaiah quit if BJP wins all seats?’

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Sunday that he wanted to know whether Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah would resign if the BJP won all 15 seats in the bypolls.

He was responding to a challenge by Mr. Siddaramaiah to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to quit if the BJP failed to win at least eight of the 15 Assembly seats going to the bypolls.

Mr. Shettar maintained that there was no question of Mr. Yediyurappa resigning as the party was confident of winning all seats.

The Opposition parties will come out of their delusion of forming a government again in State on December 9, he remarked.

“Moreover, the Opposition is talking of forming a coalition government in the State again to divert the attention of people. They will not succeed and Mr. Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister for the next 42 months,” he said.

