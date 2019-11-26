Will Siddaramaiah own responsibility if Congress fails to retain its 12 seats: Muralidhar Rao

Upping the ante against Congress leader Siddaramaiah, BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao challenged him to state whether he would accept the responsibility if his party fails to win 12 assembly seats, which were held by it earlier.

“Let Mr. Siddaramaiah publicly state what he would do if his party fails to retain the 12 seats in the byelections,” said Mr. Rao, who is in-charge of BJP’s state affairs.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Rao also blamed Mr. Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the erstwhile JD (S)-Congress coalition government.

“If there is any leader who is directly responsible for the crumbling of the coalition government, then it is Mr. Siddaramaiah. This is simply because he could not digest the existence of coalition government led by Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy,” he alleged.

Accusing the Congress leader of being responsible for the decline of political hold of his party in the State, Mr. Rao urged him to introspect on it.

Ridiculing Mr. Siddaramaiah for his recent hints that he may become chief minister again, Mr. Rao said: “He is daydreaming. It is not possible now.” He also described the Congress as a group of disgruntled leaders, who lack cohesion,

He asked JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to desist from making allegations against the BJP and instead make public his agenda for the development of the state. “He must understand that the BJP has nothing to do with the collapse of his government,” he said.

Mr. Rao expressed confidence that the BJP would be in a comfortable situation in terms of stability after the bypolls. “We will win more than the required seven seats for ensuring our government’s stability. We are trying to win all the 15 assembly seats,” he said.

Dropping hints that his party may take action against party MP B.N. Bache Gowda, who is allegedly campaigning for his son and rebel party candidate Sharat in Hoskote, he said the party would not tolerate such indiscipline. However, the party state unit would decide on the suitable action to be initiated in this regard.

‘Double engine growth’

The BJP put forward the theory of “double engine growth” for Karnataka, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the State.

Mr. Rao said this would put Karnataka on a fast pace of development. Particularly referring to the infrastructure woes of Bengaluru, he said the party government would take measures to develop it as a futuristic city.