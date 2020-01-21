Will seek Central aid on housing projects, says Karnataka Minister

The State government will appeal to the Union government for financial assistance on housing projects for the poor, said Housing Minister V. Somanna on Monday.

At a meeting of legislators and MPs from Bengaluru to discuss housing projects for the poor, he said a delegation from the State would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds.. He also said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had already submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The Minister sought suggestions from representatives to make Bengaluru slum-free in the next three years. The legislators also drew his attention to the high contribution cost for beneficiaries in the one lakh housing scheme in Bengaluru, which has deterred the poor from seeking housing benefits.