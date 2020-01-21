Karnataka

Will seek Central aid on housing projects, says Karnataka Minister

more-in

The State government will appeal to the Union government for financial assistance on housing projects for the poor, said Housing Minister V. Somanna on Monday.

At a meeting of legislators and MPs from Bengaluru to discuss housing projects for the poor, he said a delegation from the State would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds.. He also said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had already submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The Minister sought suggestions from representatives to make Bengaluru slum-free in the next three years. The legislators also drew his attention to the high contribution cost for beneficiaries in the one lakh housing scheme in Bengaluru, which has deterred the poor from seeking housing benefits.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:23:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/will-seek-central-aid-on-housing-projects-says-karnataka-minister/article30610248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY