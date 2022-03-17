Will review share of Krishna water for Ballari: CM

Stating that the inter-State sharing of Krishna river water is a sensitive matter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured the Legislative Council that he will review sharing of Krishna water that was meant for Ballari district after going through records.

The Chief Minister’s assurance came after senior Congress member Allam Veerabhadrappa raised the issue of share of water for Ballari district that had to come to Karnataka under the Krishna water sharing formula. “The water quota for Ballari district was before the reorganisation of States. I will check the record and review it if it has come to us,” he said.

He said: “It is a sensitive matter. It will open a Pandora’s Box. We will take a call after consulting legal experts. After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the latter sought review of entire Krishna river dispute, which we opposed.”

Earlier, Mr. Veerabhadrappa said Karnataka has not yet claimed the share of water allocated to Ballari district, which was earlier in Andhra, after it was brought under Mysore State.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol acknowledged that the Ballari quota had not been claimed when Ballari was added to Mysore State. “Whatever the quota that existed before the reorganisation of States does not concern us now.”

DPR to be ready

Meanwhile, responding to another question on the balancing reservoir from Mr. Veerabhadrappa, the Chief Minister said that the detailed project report on construction of balancing reservoir across Tungabhadra at Navilu will be ready in a few months and the cost of the project will be known by then.

The balancing reservoir to impound 30 tmcft. of water at Navilu has been planned since silt in Tungabhadra dam has reduced water holding capacity.

“I have already spoken to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, who has assured to send a team of officials to hold discussion. I will also speak to the Telangana Chief Minister. The money for the reservoir has been kept anticipating a decision on the matter this year and we should not fall short of resources.” He said that once cleared in Tungabhadra Management Board, there will be no problem.