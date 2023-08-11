Will retire from politics if bribery allegations are proven: Shivakumar

August 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said he will retire from politics if allegations of him demanding “commission” from contractors to clear bills are proven.

The minister said the probe was ordered on the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the allegations made by D. Kempanna, President, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

Mr. Kempanna had filed a complaint with Mr. Siddaramaiah earlier, he said. “I have not placed any demand for commission and the probe is ordered based on Kempanna’s complaint. The BJP leaders also requested the government initiate a probe into the allegations,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in the city. He said the contractors can wait for about two months as the probe is on and later bills will be cleared.

Mr. Kempanna who on Friday held a press meet opposed the institution of an inquiry into the works carried out by the civic body, for which payment of bills has been pending. “When the defect liability period is also over, how can the government probe works carried out four years ago now?” he questioned, demanding immediate clearance of pending bills. He added that no contractor had complained to the association of demands for “commission” to clear bills.

When asked by media persons of an alleged meeting at Shangri La Hotel between contractors and a civic official where “commission” was allegedly demanded, Mr. Kempanna said while he had also heard these rumours, nobody had told him “either officially or unofficially” about this meeting or demands for commission.

Meanwhile, former minister and BJP leader K. Gopalaiah held a press conference and said Congress that had alleged “40% commission” during the BJP regime had now itself been mired in corruption charges itself. “Never had contractors sought the intervention of the Governor for clearing of bills,” he said. He also challenged Mr. Kempanna to reveal the names of BJP MLAs and ministers who had demanded “commission” from contractors and come out with evidence for the same, or apologise.