Will respect party’s decision, says bypoll ticket aspirant Yogeshwar

Two days after virtually declaring himself as candidate from Channapatna for the ensuing Assembly bypolls, BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar appeared to soften his stand on Friday, saying that the “united effort would be to ensure victory of NDA candidate”.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the BJP and JD (S) leaders, he said: “Yes, I have made my claim and asked for a chance. But the ultimate aim is victory of NDA candidate. The decision of central leaders with our allies is final.”

He said two or three more rounds of meetings would be held before arriving at a decision and he would abide by whatever it would be.

‘No room for distrust’

“There is no room for distrust or disgruntlement,” said Mr. Yogeshwar, who was speculated to be even contemplating contesting from another party if denied a chance.

The choice of candidate for Channapatna, earlier held by Union Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, has turned out to be tricky with Mr. Yogeshwar keen on the ticket from this constituency which is the regional party’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, JD (S) leaders, including party’s youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy are visiting Sandur and Shiggaon, the other two constituencies going to the polls, on Saturday to hold meetings with leaders and workers of both parties.

‘Surprise candidate’

In Channapatna, on Saturday, D.K. Suresh, former MP and brother of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, said that the Congress would field a “good candidate and a surprise candidate” while hedging questions on whether he would be fielded.

