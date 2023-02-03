Will resolve confusion on party tickets: HDK

February 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said he will resolve confusions, if any, with regard to selection of candidates for seats in Hassan district.

Speaking to presspersons at Arsikere, on his way to Bhadravati, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would discuss with party leaders and decide on the candidates soon. “The party is strong enough to resolve any issue. “Otherwise, why would I be travelling alone across the State to build the party”, he said.

Reacting to BJP S*state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s comments on the JD(S) party’s yatra, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Kateel was a comedian. “If I expose his background, he would have to leave the country. Earlier, he had fled to Mumbai. Ask him, why he had gone to Mumbai”, he told journalists.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) was not seen with Mr. Kumaraswamy. The MLA has maintained distance with the party for the past few days. He is said to be in touch with the Congress.

C.M. Ibrahim, State president of the JD(S), who was also in Arsikere, said he was unsure whether Mr. Shivalinge Gowda would remain in the JD(S). ”But our party is quite strong in the constituency”, he said.

On finalising the candidates, Mr. Ibrahim said the party would release the second list of candidates only after the Congress and the BJP finalised their candidates. “Let Mr. Shivalinge Gowda take his decision first. Later, we will see”, he said.

Asked about the party candidate for Hassan seat, Mr. Ibrahim said there was nothing wrong with Bhavani Revanna and H.P. Swaroop demanding ticket to contest. “There can’t be any differences among brothers. I have known the family for the last 50 years. Deve Gowda’s family is together”, he said.