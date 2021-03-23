Will remain with Congress till the end: Tanveer Sait

He says delay in specifying charges against him will affect party

Former Minister Tanveer Sait, who had been recently been served with a notice for taking unilateral decisions during the mayoral polls in Mysuru, on Tuesday said he will remain in the Congress till the end of his political career.

He was responding to reporters’ queries on the offer of political protection extended to him by JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Sait, however, said said he had written a letter to the party leadership again to specify the charges against him. For, he should know what wrong he had committed.

“If going with the JD(S) during mayoral polls was wrong, the alliance has continued even during the elections to the members of the Standing Panels of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)”, said Mr. Sait, who represents Narasimharaja Assembly segment in Mysuru.

He said the alliance with the JD(S) was not new as the two parties were partners in the MCC for the last three years. “What was my fault?. Was it wrong to accept the Deputy Mayor post ? The confusion reigning in the party is not good”, he said.

Though he had replied to the notice served to him, there is no further communication from the party leadership, he said adding that a delay by the party to clearly specify the charges against him will affect the party.

He said the party had issued notices to eight Congress workers in Mysuru for their alleged involvement in anti-party protest out of whom seven had replied. Three of them had been suspended. Following this, about 140 party leaders had resigned from their posts as presidents of different wards and booth committees.

“I have told the party workers that everything will be fine. Let us abide by the party leadership’s decision. We have built the party. Let us weather the small disturbances and rebuild the party again”, he said.

He said he is at a loss to understand what is happening in the party. He said his leaders had asked him to keep silent and he is abiding by it.

Asked if efforts are being made to isolate and target him in the constituency, Mr. Sait said the voters of the constituency have supported him and he has trust in the people of the constituency.