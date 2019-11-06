Will remain neutral in Hunsur bypolls: G.T. Deve Gowda

Disgruntled JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he would remain neutral in the coming Assembly byelection from Hunsur constituency in Mysuru.

He told reporters that his son Harish Gowda would not contest. Mr. Gowda, who has already distanced himself from the JD(S), did welcome former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s reported statement that he would not allow the BJP government in the State to be disturbed. He said he shared this view on the matter.