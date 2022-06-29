Will remain in JD(S) till 2023, says Arsikere MLA

Arsikere JD(S) MLA K.M.Shivalinge Gowda has said he will remain in the JD(S) till his term as MLA ends in 2023 and decide the future move after consulting voters in the constituency.

He spoke to journalists at Bageshpura in Arsikere taluk on Tuesday. Mr. Shivalinge Gowda has distanced himself from party activities recently. There were speculations that he would not obey the party’s whip during the Rajya Sabha elections. However, he voted as per the directions from the party.

“I may have differences with former CM H.D.Kumaraswamy. But I have been elected on the B-form of the JD(S). I will not go against the party until 2023. I will wait till then and take a decision after consulting the people of the constituency, who have elected me three times”, he said.

Referring to the recent elections to Rajya Sabha, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said many people were expecting him to go against the party’s wish. “Many felt I would sell my vote for money. I will never do such a thing. I am committed to people of my constituency”.

He made it clear that he would contest again only if the people of his constituency wished so. “I will go by people’s opinion. If they ask me to contest, I will contest. If they ask me to stay at home, I will do the same”, he said.

Referring to recent statements of former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda criticising him, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said the former Prime Minister was misled by some people. “I did stage a protest seeking relief for coconut growers. Because of my protest, the farmers got relief”, he said.