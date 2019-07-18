Will remain in Congress, says Ramalinga Reddy

The coalition partners received a shot in the arm on the eve of the trust vote as senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday announced that he would remain in the party.

Sources close to Mr. Reddy said he would attend the session on Thursday and vote for Congress in the trust vote.

There is, however, no confirmation on whether he would withdraw his resignation. Mr. Reddy is scheduled to meet the Speaker on Thursday and expected to take a call on the issue.