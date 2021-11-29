‘Will regularise contract pourakarmikas’ services’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to regularise the services of contract pourakarmikas if the Congress comes to power in the State.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the book ‘Poura Bandhu’ based on the life of former Mayor of Mysuru Narayan at a function organised by University of Mysore’s N. Rachaiah Study Chair and Federation of Karnataka State Pourakarmikas’ Associations on Saturday, he said he would try to overcome all the legal hurdles that would come in the way of regularising the services of pourakarmikas. He also added that he will not care for any resistance to the proposal to regularise pourakarmikas. In this context, he cited how his Government had tackled the legal hurdles that had come in the way of ensuring reservation in promotion.

Recalling his support to Mr. Narayan to become the Mayor of Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he did not back Mr. Narayan for the sake of political gain. “It is my commitment to the Constitution provided by Ambedkar. It is our duty,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also recalled Mr. Narayan riding on the back of the horse during Dasara when he was the Mayor of Mysuru. Claiming that Mr. Narayan was wary of doing so, the former CM recalled his advice to the then Mayor to take training in riding a horse before the Dasara procession. The former CM said Mr. Narayan was responsible for the good relationship he enjoyed with pourakarmikas. He claimed that he knew Mr. Narayan even before he became a corporator dating back to the days he was leading a protests by pourakarmikas.

Mr. Narayan, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Hemantha Kumar, Chamaraja Assembly constituency MLA L. Nagendra, Professor of Political Science Muzaffar Assadi and journalist K. Shivakumar were among those present on the occasion.