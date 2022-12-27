Will register case if anyone complains about inflammatory statements by BJP MP Pragya Thakur, says Shivamogga SP

December 27, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi

Police will book a case against BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Thakur for her allegedly inflammatory statements in Shivamogga on December 25 only if any aggrieved person files a complaint, said Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Mithun Kumar said the police would not book a case suo motu. “So far, we have not received any complaint against the Lok Sabha member. If someone files a case, we will take action as per the law,” he said on December 27.

Ms. Pragya Thakur, during her visit to Shivamogga on December 25, appealed to the Hindus to keep ‘knives sharpened’ to protect themselves and also protect girls from ‘Love Jihad’. “Everybody has right of self-defense. Knives used to cut vegetables should be kept sharp. They will be helpful,” she said.

The MP representing Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh said Hindus should teach Hindu culture to their children, adding that children should not be sent to educational institutions run by missionaries. “Stop sending your children to missionaries. If you do so, you will be opening old-age homes for yourselves. Your children will become selfish and will not take care of you,” she said.

She delivered the keynote address at the annual convention of Hindu Jagaran Vedike in Shivamogga. She also visited the residence of Hindu activist Harsha, who was murdered earlier this year in Shivamogga.

Her statements have been condemned by many people on social media. Many have appealed to the police to register a case against her.