Will Ramya return to active politics soon?

Actor and politician Ramya, who mysteriously went missing on Twitter after deleting her account on May 31, is yet to make an appearance in the party fora.

No reason was cited by Ms. Ramya, who was heading the social media wing of the Congress, for her abrupt departure, but Karnataka’s Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath recently expressed optimism of her returning to active politics soon.

Even though concerns have been expressed about her safety by some of her fans on social media in view of her role in attacking the Congress’s political adversaries, there has been no response from Ms. Ramya.

Meanwhile, Ms. Amarnath recalled a directive issued by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on May 30 barring party representatives from participating in television debates for a month.

Party directive

Interpreting that the directive was applicable even to social media, Ms. Amarnath said she was looking forward to Ms. Ramya’s return after the month-long period ends.

However, many Congress leaders who are active on Twitter begged to differ.

“Media and social media are two different departments,” said a source in the Congress, who often appears as a panellist for television debates. A lot of Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, have not discontinued tweeting after Mr. Surjewala’s directive.

Similarly, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi too continue to tweet regularly.

Congress leaders claim there appears to be more to Ms. Ramya’s decision to delete her account than what meets the eye.