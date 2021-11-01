Will raise fuel price issue at Cabinet meet: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarapa has said he will raise the issue of increasing fuel prices at the coming State Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga, after hoisting the tri-colour to mark Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, he said to bring down the price of petrol and diesel, the cess had to be reduced.

On the by-elections in Sindhagi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies, the Minister said the “We have fought the election on the basis of development works, the strength of the organisation and Modi’s leadership. We will win both the seats.”

Reacting to KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar’s allegation that the BJP distributed ‘covers’ (meaning covers carrying cash) to woo voters, Mr. Eshwarappa wanted to know if Congress party workers distributed cash directly without covers.

Answering a question on allegations on BJP leaders’ involvement in drug cases and Bitcoin transactions, the Minister said the Home Department would take strict action against those involved, irrespective of the influence they enjoyed.