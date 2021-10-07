Will put Dasara fete on international tourism map: Bommai

SMK urges CM to develop Mysuru as key tourist destination

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the State Government would make all efforts to put Dasara celebrations on the international tourism map by developing a tourist circuit with Mysuru in the centre and launching an attractive tour package.

Speaking after the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara-2021, or the Nada Habba on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills, he said Mysuru would be promoted and marketed, keeping Dasara in focus, and tourism activities would be conceptualised on the lines of tourism-centric events at international tourist hotspots like Paris and Rome.

A Mysuru tourist circuit would be created in consultation with experts and people engaged in tourism promotion, he said, promising to celebrate next year’s Dasara in a grand manner if the pandemic fades away.

This year’s celebrations have been scaled down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural event was limited to 400 people.

Earlier, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna inaugurated the festivities by lighting the traditional lamp and showering flower petals on the idol of the presiding deity placed in a silver chariot.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Krishna urged Mr. Bommai to develop Mysuru as a key tourist destination by creating a package for tourists.

“By Dasara 2022, a clear concept on projecting Mysuru and its tourism, focusing on the world famous Dasara, can be worked out. Though I don’t have a clear concept, you and your Cabinet colleagues can work out the concept and implement it by next Dasara,” he told the Chief Minister. He requested the Chief Minister to create a platform for tourists to experience Mysuru Dasara and tourist destinations such as Hampi, Belur, Halebid, Badami, Pattadakal and others.

Mr. Krishna cited the example of Singapore which attracts lakhs of international tourists every year.

Mysuru is a blessed place, and it has everything for making the city a major tourist destination. Dasara and the events associated with the festivities like wrestling are among the key attractions.

Mr. Krishna recalled his association with Mysuru and the festivities since his childhood. “I have a close bond with Mysuru, as I completed my studies in the city. I used to go to Chamundi Hills and pray to the Goddess. I used to climb the steps of the hills,” he said.

The former Chief Minister narrated the invaluable contributions of Mysuru maharajas and the Dewans who gave a special meaning to the celebrations.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, presided over the function. Chennamma, wife of Mr. Bommai was also present.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar welcomed the guests. Pratap Simha, MP, Ministers B.A. Basavaraj, B.C. Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, R. Ashok, V. Sunil Kumar, and K.C. Narayana Gowda, and Tanveer Sait, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and Harshavardhan, MLAs, were among those present.