Will provide reservation with social commitment, CM Bommai assures Panchamasalis

January 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Even as Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami launched an indefinite agitation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the members of Panchamsali community that the government had the social commitment to provide due reservation to the community.

Inaugurating the ‘Hara Jatre-2023’ and farmers’ convention organised by Panchamasali Jagadguru Peetha in Harihar of Davanagere district on Saturday, January 14, Mr. Bommai said that he would work towards fulfilling the promise without giving attention towards any criticism against him and the government.

“We will give you your justifiable share. But, we have to ensure that there is no injustice to others. We will works towards providing you permanent justice. We will argue the case effectively in the court of law and keep the next step. As per your expectation, we will give you justice immediately after submission of the final report,” he said.

Assuring the gathering that their trust would not be breached, he said that providing social justice was their intention. However, it had to be as per constitution and within the legal framework and should be a permanent decision, he said.

“This is not politics. We have taken the right step towards inclusion under Category 2. Preparations have been taken for the second scheme of things. Interim report of the Backward Classes Commission has been implemented,” he said.

The CM said that no government had looked into the report of Justice Sadashiv Commission and even after six years of Kantaraj Report on social survey, nobody had looked into it. Within a week of submission of report by Jaiprakash Hegde led Commission, cabinet decision had been taken, he claimed.

Not to consider deadline

In a direct response to the Panchamasali seer’s agitation, the Chief Minister said that the government had taken the right step ensuring that no injustice was done to other communities. While the criticism would be taken in a positive way to provide justice, deadlines would not be considered, he said.

He also said that he would not like to comment on comments made against him at the individual level and he would only work towards giving justice to their lawful demand.

He said that ₹50 crore had been allocated for Kittur Development Authority and the government had considered Sangolli Rayanna, Valmikie Peetha and all others equally.

Emphasising the need for working unitedly for betterment of the farming community, Mr. Bommai referred to the ‘Raita Vidyanidhi’ programme, which he said, had reached 11 lakh children of farmers. He also listed out other schemes meant for farmers.

Sri Mahadeva Shivacharya Swami of Alaguru Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, seer of Harihar Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peeth at Harihar Sri Vachananda Swami, Sri Niranjanandapuri Swami of Kanaka Guru Peetha, Sri Prasannanda Swami of Valmiki Guru Peetha, Ministers C.C. Patil and Murugesh Nirani, MP G.M. Siddeshwar and others were present.