Will protect Karnataka farmers’ interests despite Cauvery panel’s directions, says DKS

October 11, 2023 - MYSURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the State government will protect the interests of Karnataka’s farmers despite the directions of Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

Reacting to the CWRC’s directions to continue releasing 3,000 cusecs of water daily till October 31, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, said the inflow of water into the reservoirs of the State was around 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs every day for the last two to three days.

Even if less water is released from the reservoirs, the rainfall in the areas surrounding Bengaluru will make up for the shortfall at Biligundlu, Mr. Shivakumar said.

He said the State government has taken such measures keeping the requirement of Karnataka’s farmers in mind. “Whatever may be the directions (from CWRC), we will protect our farmers’ interests”, he assured.

Responding to a question on the failure of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to visit the reservoirs to study the ground situation, Mr. Shivakumar said the State had made a plea in the regard before the panel.

He said the final decision in the regard should be taken by the CWMA and he would not prefer to discuss the matter in the public.

Mekedatu

With regard to Mekedatu project, Mr. Shivakumar said the balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu was among the priorities for the State government and preparations were underway to approach the court in this regard.

He claimed that the court had already informed Tamil Nadu that it should not have any objection if Karnataka released the lower riparian State’s share of 177.25 tmc of water every year and built a reservoir in its (Karnataka) State. Hence, the Mekedatu project was a priority for Karnataka.

The State government was taking steps to provide alternative land to the farmers, whose land will be acquired for the project.

With regard to load shedding in the State, Mr. Shivakumar said power generation at hydel projects had come down in the State due to a drought and the State government was taking necessary measures to overcome the shortage.

