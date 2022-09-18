Will Priyanka participate in Bharat Jodo yatra in Mysuru region?

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar at a meeting of party leaders and workers in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participate in the Bharat Jodo yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru region?

While addressing the gathering at a meeting in Mysuru on Sunday to chalk out preparations for the yatra, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar said a tall woman leader of the party may participate in the padayatra in this stretch. “However, I don’t have the confirmation yet,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar, who did not reveal the name of the leader from the party, said the tall leader had not visited the State so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the revelation while asking Congresswomen to turn up for the padayatra in large numbers by mobilising members of Stree Shaktis and other women’s groups. At least 1,000 women should be participating in the Bharat Jodo yatra each day, he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar called upon party leaders of Mysuru to mobilise large numbers to walk alongside Mr. Gandhi when his yatra passes through the region.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah asked legislators from the region to bring at least 5,000 people each on the dates assigned to them by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr. Shivakumar raised the number to 15,000 people each for the legislators from Mysuru district and also asked the party’s district unit chiefs to replace leaders of party’s various units and cells if they failed to participate and bring their supporters to participate in the event.

While pointing out that it was the responsibility of the party leaders, including legislators and MPs, to ferry their supporters to the padayatra and back, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured the leaders that they stand to gain politically with their participation in the Bharat Jodo yatra.

He referred to the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly and said the party leaders, who involve themselves more in the padayatra, will benefit as much politically.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar were addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers from Mysuru district convened to chalk out the preparations for the yatra, which will enter Karnataka at border district Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet on September 30 before entering Mysuru district’s Nanjangud on October 1.

On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day, the AICC leader is scheduled to visit the Khadi and Gramudyog Centre at Badanavalu in Nanjangud, which was visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1927. He will later visit a temple in Nanjangud before resuming his padayatra from Kadakola and reach Mysuru for an overnight halt. He will resume padayatra from Mysuru on October 3 towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district.