Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Will political heavyweights campaigning impact voters in the byelections in Surpur Assembly Constituency?

The segment is facing byelections with BJP’s Narasimha Naik and Congress’ Raja Venugopal Naik in the electoral fray

April 25, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Narasimha Naik is the BJP candidate in the Surpur Assembly byelections

Narasimha Naik is the BJP candidate in the Surpur Assembly byelections | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With polling day approaching fast, the BJP and the Congress are planning to win the hearts of voters by bringing in political heavyweights for election campaigning in Surpur Assembly Constitution which is facing byelections on May 7.

Narasimha Naik is contesting on BJP ticket, while Raja Venugopal Naik is the Congress candidate in the election battle.

And, political heavyweights will pay visits to convince people seeking their votes in favour of their candidates.

National president of the BJP J.P. Nadda will participate in a roadshow for Narasimha Naik in Surpur city. The roadshow will take place on the main streets.

The Congress has fielded Raja Venugopal Naik after the death of his father and former MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik

The Congress has fielded Raja Venugopal Naik after the death of his father and former MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Nadda will seek votes for both candidates of the party Narasimha Naik and Raja Amareshwar Naik who is contesting in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency under which Surpur Assembly Constituency falls.

Meanwhile, in an appeal to voters, Narasimha Naik has released a video clip requesting voters and party workers to take part in the roadshow and make it a grand success.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to conduct an open rally in Surpur taluk on Tuesday. However, the place where the Congress is going to hold a rally is not yet finalised. The Chief Minister will also address another rally in Yadgir on May 1, according to party sources.

For the first time, Narasimha Naik and Raja Venugopal Naik are facing each other in an election battle in Surpur. In the earlier elections, late Raja Venkatappa Naik was the political rival to Narasimha Naik. In fact, the byelections have been necessitated by the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik due to a health-related issue. And, therefore, the party has fielded his son, Raja Venugopal Naik, keeping an eye on sympathy votes.

And, both candidates are confident of winning the byelections. The question that needs an answer is how the roadshows and open rallies by the party’s heavyweights will impact the voters.

