Will now look at reasons behind V.G. Siddhartha’s death, say police

With the final report on the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha corroborating the police investigation that it was a case of suicide, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said the investigators would now look into the reasons behind it.

He told The Hindu that the investigation team had questioned some of Siddhartha’s employees and directors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. “The investigation officer will question more people. We are looking at the case from all angles,” Mr. Harsha said.

Siddhartha jumped from the bridge across the Netravati river on July 29. His body was found near Hoige Bazar on July 31.

A four-member team of experts carried out the autopsy and submitted a preliminary report to the police stating that the death was the result of asphyxia subsequent to drowning. Samples of viscera collected from Siddhartha’s body was sent for testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Following receipt of the FSL report, the experts submitted the final autopsy report on Saturday reiterating the findings in the preliminary report.