Karnataka

Will now look at reasons behind V.G. Siddhartha’s death, say police

more-in

With the final report on the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha corroborating the police investigation that it was a case of suicide, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said the investigators would now look into the reasons behind it.

He told The Hindu that the investigation team had questioned some of Siddhartha’s employees and directors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. “The investigation officer will question more people. We are looking at the case from all angles,” Mr. Harsha said.

Siddhartha jumped from the bridge across the Netravati river on July 29. His body was found near Hoige Bazar on July 31.

A four-member team of experts carried out the autopsy and submitted a preliminary report to the police stating that the death was the result of asphyxia subsequent to drowning. Samples of viscera collected from Siddhartha’s body was sent for testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Following receipt of the FSL report, the experts submitted the final autopsy report on Saturday reiterating the findings in the preliminary report.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
suicide
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 9:58:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/will-now-look-at-reasons-behind-vg-siddharthas-death-say-police/article29263634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY