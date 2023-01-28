ADVERTISEMENT

Will not speak against BSY in public, says Yatnal

January 28, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has announced that he will not speak ill of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in public henceforth, as per the BJP high command’s instructions.

He told journalists in Vijayapura that he would not speak negatively about Mr. Yediyurappa or his children in future. “I have been speaking against his alleged corruption or nepotism. But that will not happen in future. The high command has asked me to remain silent about it. Anyway, I have never made personal comments about Mr. Yediyurappa,’‘ he said. He denied reports that the party had issued him a notice against some of his statements that were reportedly against party discipline.

