Will not lobby for Ministerial position: Araga Jnanendra

Araga Jnanendra, four-time MLA from Tirthahalli, said he would not indulge in lobbying for a Ministerial position in the forthcoming expansion of State Cabinet.

Speaking to presspersons in Umblebailu on Wednesday, he said, “I don’t know whether I will be accommodated in the Cabinet. I hail from a family that doesn’t enjoy any political clout and I am grateful to the people of Tirthahalli for giving me the opportunity to serve them. Right now, my focus is on development of Tirthahalli.”

On the bypoll results, he said the voters supported BJP for political stability. “As a legislator from the home district of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the result has brought me satisfaction. I’m confident the government led by him would release ample funds for the development of Tirthahalli,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that during the expansion of State Cabinet in August, Mr. Jnanendra had expressed displeasure over being denied a ministerial position. His supporters had also staged a protest in Tirthahalli over the issue. To pacify him, Mr. Yediyurappa had also appointed him chairman of the State-level task force on arecanut.