Will not join Reddy’s party, says Sriramulu

December 27, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare, has ruled out the possibility of joining Kalyan Rajya Pragati Paksha, the party recently floated by his one-time close associate and former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

“I will not join Mr. Reddy’s new party. I am a loyal BJP worker and will stay so. I will campaign against Mr. Reddy in Gangavati if the BJP leaders ask me to,’‘ declared Mr. Sriramulu in Belagavi on Tuesday. “The BJP is a national party and I am a proud member. BJP has made me a leader and given me power and status. My relationship with the BJP is like that of a mother and her son. I will not leave my mother,” he said.

He described Mr. Reddy as a “friend”, but sought to distinguish between friendship and politics. “Why should I follow Mr. Reddy into his new party? Friendship and political ideologies are two different things. For me being a BJP member is of utmost importance. However, I will wish Mr. Reddy the best and pray for his welfare,” he said.

He said some Congress leaders were mocking him by asking whether he considered friendship more important than the party affiliation. “Congress leaders are only trying to stoke fire and create differences in the BJP. They will not succeed. We are all unitedly working to make Karnataka Congress-free,” Mr. Sriramulu said.