Karnataka

Will not go against CM, says BJP MLA

Surpur MLA Narasimha Naik ( Raju Gowda) has denied rumours that some BJP MLAs spoke against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during a dinner at senior MLA Umesh Katti’s house recently.

“There was no disappointment with the leadership of the Chief Minister and at no point of time will I go against him,” he said.

Talking with The Hindu, over phone from Surpur, Mr. Naik said “I was invited for dinner by Mr. Umesh Katti at his residence. I was there with 13 BJP MLAs. But there was no discussion against Mr. Yediyurappa.”

“Now, I will only focus on how to prevent spread of COVID-19 as the situation has been becoming very hard. Under this circumstance, I cannot go against the present leadership. But, I will meet the Chief Minister and party president Nalin Kumar Kateel after the COVID crisis and hold discussions,” Mr. Naik, who was an aspirant for the post of Minister, said

Indirectly expressing displeasure over the rumours, the BJP MLA said that “I will ask Mr. Katti why such rumours are spreading although there was no discussion against Mr. Yediyurappa and the BJP government.”

Mr. Naik said that he had met the Chief Minister last night before leaving for Surpur from Bengaluru to request him to sanction a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Surpur.

