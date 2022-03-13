Will not contest again from Chamundeshwari seat: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would not contest again from Chamundeshwari constituency of Mysuru where he lost the Assembly polls in 2018.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was then the Chief Minister, had contested from both Chamundeshwari and Badami Assembly seats. While he lost from Chamundeshwari, he won in Badami.

When asked if he had any plans to return to the poll fray from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment for the next elections, he told reporters in Maddur that he will not contest from there. “I have an invitation from four to five constituencies. I will see. I have not yet decided,” he said.

This is also being seen as an indication that he may not recontest from Badami seat.

It may also be mentioned here that G.T. Deve Gowda, who had defeated Mr. Siddaramaiah during the 2018 Assembly polls from Chamundeshwari constituency, had told reporters that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari again in the next elections.