Will not back any project lacking people’s support: Somashekar

Heli-tourism: ‘Will not back any project lacking people’s support, says Minister Somashekar

- R.Krishna Kumar

MYSURU:

District-in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday said that he will not pursue or give his consent for any project that does not have the support or the concurrence of the people of Mysuru.

He was reacting to the proposed heli-tourism project which has ignited a major controversy as it entails felling of over 150 trees to pave way for the helipad opposite the Lalitha Mahal Palace hotel. NGOs have already launched an online petition which has garnered over 70,000 signatures while Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who belongs to the ruling BJP, dubbed it as a publicity stunt devoid of a vision or revenue model.

Mr. Somashekar who was in the city to participate in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, said the project was not brought to his notice or discussed with him and he has learnt of it and the ongoing campaign against the project, only through the media.

The Mminister said the Forest Department has called for a public hearing on the issue of tree felling and any decision will be in concurrence with the view of the people elicited during the hearing.

The public hearing will be held at Aranya Bhavan from 11 a.m. on April 23.

On the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar said the protocols applicable to other cities and districts are also applicable to Mysuru and there are no separate rules for the city. The district administration and the Mysuru City Corporation are coordinating to bring the pandemic under control, he added.