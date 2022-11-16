Will move court against Tipu’s play: Ibrahim

November 16, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MYSURU

JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim on Wednesday said a decision had been taken to move court against the staging of the play The Real Dreams of Tipu ( Tipu Nijakanasugalu) written by Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa as he maintained that the play contains “distorted history” of Tipu Sultan.

The play will be staged on November 20 at Bhoomigeetha on Rangayana premises.

Mr. Ibrahim told reporters in Mysuru that the play and alleged distortion of Tipu’s gallantry had dismayed the warrior’s admirers. “All of us here, after a meeting with Muslim leaders, have resolved to wage a legal battle against the play,” he said.

Historians, including Nanjaraj Urs and Range Gowda, and experts from Mangaluru University would compile their observations on Tipu’s history and reply to what had been written in the book/play, he said.

“For political reasons, in view of the ensuing elections to the Assembly, people like Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, have raised Tipu issue again since they don’t have any other subject for the elections. Leaders such as Mr. Simha spread hatred among religions. We have planned to counter them by holding seminars to dispel lies spread against the ruler,” said Mr. Ibrahim.

Replying to questions, Mr. Ibrahim claimed he had advised the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against observing Tipu Jayanti but he did not listen to him. “There is no statue culture in our religion,” Mr. Ibrahim said, while disagreeing with the former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on his plans of installing a 100-ft statue of Tipu either in Mysuru or Srirangapatna.

Mr. Ibrahim said there was no scope in our religion to install statues. “Only Saddam Hussain had his statue installed (in Iraq) otherwise statues cannot be seen anywhere else (in the world),” he told reporters.

The JD(S) president also said that the party, if voted to power in the State, would establish a university in the name of Tipu either in Mysuru or Kolar.

