Will most likely go to Ayodhya with my wife: Deve Gowda

January 14, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said he is very likely to go to Ayodhya for the Ram temple opening on January 22. Replying to queries during a press conference, he said: “I will go to Ayodhya 99% with my wife.”

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will visit Ayodhya after January 22, Mr. Deve Gowda said: “I welcome his statement. He has ordered special puja and maha mangalarathi in all temples on January 22 to mark the consecration in Ayodhya. This is a good decision.”

Asked if his son H.D. Kumaraswamy will become a Union minister, Mr. Deve Gowda said: “There has been no discussion. I do not know what is in Mr. Modi’s mind. Even his colleagues do not know his action plan.”

Stating that Mr. Kumaraswamy will listen to what Mr. Modi says, he said: “If the situation arises for Mr. Kumaraswamy to contest the Lok Sabha polls, we will all sit and discuss.” Reiterating that he will not contest the polls this time, Mr. Deve Gowda said:, “I will campaign for the alliance. I will go wherever the BJP calls me for the campaign.”

