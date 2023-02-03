Will make efforts to retain VISP, says MP

February 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Hassan:

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said he will take a delegation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on retaining the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plan (VISP) in Bhadravati.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Raghavendra said the doors to keep the plant operational were still open. “I did discuss the issue with Chief Minister Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday. Through the State government, we can make efforts to make it operational. I will hold a meeting with leaders of employees and take a delegation to the CM”, he said.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has decided to close the plant in Bhadravati. This has forced employees on a contract basis to launch protests. They have been demanding the revival of the unit, which was set up by the erstwhile Mysuru rulers.