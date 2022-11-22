Will Maalakaraddy rejoin the Congress?

November 22, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - YADGIR

In a surprise political development, former Minister and senior BJP leader A.B. Maalakaraddy met KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar recently and discussed his re-entry into the party. This move has created sensation among both party workers and many are busy in calculating the benefits If he rejoins the party.

Dr. Maalakaraddy left the Congress in 2019 after losing against BJP’s Venkatareddy Mudnal from Yadgir constituency in the 2018 elections and joined the BJP and played a decisive role in defeating veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Parliamentary election from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency. Thereafter, he participated in BJP functions and open rallies.

As the Assembly polls get closer, he has again wished to come back to the Congress eyeing party ticket in Yadgir constituency, as this time he wants to field his daughter Anuraga, who is a doctor by profession in Kalaburagi.

Dr. Maalakaraddy was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Teacher’s constituency in 1978, and became the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council between 1982-1984. Then, he was elected to the Assembly in 1989, 1994, 1999, 2008, and 2013 and also served as Minister of Medical Education and Ecology and Environment in the government of M. Veerappa Moily and S.M. Krishna.

“Being a senior leader and elected five times to Assembly, it was humiliating or me to work under Priyank Kharge as he was district in charge Minister when the Congress was in power and therefore, I left the party after informing my dissatisfaction to the high command,” he said.

Dr. Maalakaraddy said he responded to the calls of Mr. Shivakumar and met him to discuss the political steps. “He agreed on my inclusion to the Congress but was awaiting a green signal from AICC president Mr. Kharge,” Dr. Maalakaraddy said.

The 86-year-old also reiterated that the people of Yadgir constituency had wanted either him or Ms. Anuraga to become the Congress candidate, but he had declined owing to his age not permitting it.

Responding to a query, senior leader and former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur told The Hindu: “I am a strong aspirant this time as I gave up on the request of Mr. Kharge last time. We will welcome anybody, including Dr. Maalakaraddy, to join the party. But it is not sure whether the high command will consider him or his daughter as he had damaged the party by his sharp criticism.”

The BJP, however, reiterated that he will stay in the BJP. “I will meet him personally. I hope he will not quit the party,” said Sharanabhupal Reddy, district president of BJP.