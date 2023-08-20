Will invite Siddaramaiah to Urs’ birthplace: Vishwanath

August 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, on Sunday, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be invited to Kallahalli, the birthplace of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, for bringing to his notice the works that need to be taken up in the village in honour of the leader who was described as the champion of backward classes.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of D. Devaraj Urs at Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk, he said the vision what the former CM’s followers and admirers had for his village had not been fulfilled yet and the funds that had been sanctioned earlier could not be properly utilised in taking up works as a tribute to the leader.

In his previous term as the Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah had sanctioned a sum of ₹10 crore for Kallahalli and also ₹10 crore for Bettadatunga for taking works in memory of the late CM. When Mr. S.M. Krishna was the CM, he too had sanctioned ₹2 crore. Unfortunately, Kallahalli still lacks the kind of work that should have been taken up in memory of the late CM who empowered marginalised communities with his programmes.

Mr. Vishwanath, a staunch follower of Urs, said Mr. Siddaramaiah will be invited to Kallahalli once so that the vision can be explained to him and accordingly the works can be taken up.

Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda and others were present.