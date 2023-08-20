HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will invite Siddaramaiah to Urs’ birthplace: Vishwanath

August 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, on Sunday, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be invited to Kallahalli, the birthplace of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, for bringing to his notice the works that need to be taken up in the village in honour of the leader who was described as the champion of backward classes.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of D. Devaraj Urs at Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk, he said the vision what the former CM’s followers and admirers had for his village had not been fulfilled yet and the funds that had been sanctioned earlier could not be properly utilised in taking up works as a tribute to the leader.

In his previous term as the Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah had sanctioned a sum of ₹10 crore for Kallahalli and also ₹10 crore for Bettadatunga for taking works in memory of the late CM. When Mr. S.M. Krishna was the CM, he too had sanctioned ₹2 crore. Unfortunately, Kallahalli still lacks the kind of work that should have been taken up in memory of the late CM who empowered marginalised communities with his programmes.

Mr. Vishwanath, a staunch follower of Urs, said Mr. Siddaramaiah will be invited to Kallahalli once so that the vision can be explained to him and accordingly the works can be taken up.

Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.