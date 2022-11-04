‘Will investigate case based on evidence available’, says Alok Kumar

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 04, 2022 19:17 IST

Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), has said the police will investigate the death of BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekhar based on the experts’ reports that will be available within a few days.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, the senior police officer said he would not wish to either speculate or react to comments on the case. “We are investigating the case and speak based on the evidence on hand”, he said.

The post-mortem had been conducted by the doctors in Davangere. The FSL team had collected the evidence from the ground. “They will submit reports on physical, biological and toxicological evidence. The post-mortem report will be available in a couple of days. Only after the reports are made available, we can come to conclusion on the case”, he said.

Mr. Alok Kumar said Chandrashekhar’s vehicle was traced in the canal with the help of a drone. The police in Davangere had been active since the day the case was registered. Even before the body was found, the police had collected the information required on his journey and the people he met along the route. Reacting to a question, Mr.Alok Kumar said as of now there was no need for questioning Vinay Guruji of Gowri Gadde. “The police had gone there to get information about Chandrashekhar’s visit earlier. After visiting Gowri Gadde, he returned via Tarikere, Shivamogga and Nyamathi. His vehicle had passed Nyamathi Circle before he went missing”, he said.

IGP K. Thiyagarajan and Shivamogga SP G.K.Mithun Kumar were present at the press conference.

