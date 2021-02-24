Will introduce licence for using explosives at quarries: Minister

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday announced that the government would amend the legislation concerned to ensure that only those who have permission from it use explosives in both quarrying and mining areas.

The Minister told reporters in New Delhi that accidents related to explosives were occurring mainly because of their illegal usage. Hence, the government would make it mandatory to obtain licence to use explosives, he said. The government has also decided to set up a school of mining to provide training to workers on the use of explosives. The last two accidents related to explosives at quarrying sites have underscored the need for this, he said.

He also said that he would initiate strict action against officials of the Mines and Geology Department if they were found to be backing illegal activities.